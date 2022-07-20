2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker’s mother makes ‘major announcement’ regarding police shooting investigation

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron after a chase, officials said.
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys are expected to address recent remarks from the Fraternal Order of Police regarding the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of the 25-year-old Akron man.

The 10 a.m. press conference from the family and their legal team come on what would have been Walker’s 26th birthday.

**19 News will live stream the press conference**

Walker was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

Walker’s family is now alleging that recent comments from “leadership” with the Fraternal Order of Police, Akron, and Bureau of Criminal Investigations may have compromised the case.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot.

How many times was Jayland Walker shot? Still unknown despite release of autopsy findings

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

