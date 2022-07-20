Man found shot to death in roadway on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The shooting was first reported at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 88th Street and Marshall Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the 25-year-old man was found dead in the roadway, but his identity has not yet been publicly released.

Fatal GSW E88th and Marshall. The scanner reports that the victim was shot 5 Times and left in the middle of the road. The coroner is on scene with the Crime Scene Investigating Unit pic.twitter.com/HkorJeINHf — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 20, 2022

Police have not yet released any information regarding the deadly shooting.

Please note: Video also includes coverage from separate overnight shooting scene on West 89th Street.

