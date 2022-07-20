Man found shot to death in roadway on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.
The shooting was first reported at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 88th Street and Marshall Avenue.
Cleveland EMS said the 25-year-old man was found dead in the roadway, but his identity has not yet been publicly released.
Police have not yet released any information regarding the deadly shooting.
Please note: Video also includes coverage from separate overnight shooting scene on West 89th Street.
