Man found shot to death in roadway on Cleveland’s East side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

The shooting was first reported at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of East 88th Street and Marshall Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the 25-year-old man was found dead in the roadway, but his identity has not yet been publicly released.

Police have not yet released any information regarding the deadly shooting.

Please note: Video also includes coverage from separate overnight shooting scene on West 89th Street.

