2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

More people turning to pawnshops to get by during inflation

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Belcher knows about financial difficulties all too well.

Now with inflation, he visited Uncle Ben’s Pawnshop on Saint Claire avenue in Cleveland to get the cash he needs to get by.

“I was going to get a loan on my gold piece here it’s a one-ounce gold piece,” he added.

Phillip Hill is the General Manager.

He says he is seeing more people come through the doors than ever before caused by an issue we’re all facing.

“So we’re seeing an influx of more just to cover the daily needs of gas,” he said.

“I was going to get some gas which is kind of expensive and I just like driving around I know these guys they always take care of me,” Belcher said.

That’s right, gas prices appear to be what’s driving this trend.

When you take a close look around the pawn shop you will see all sorts of items for sale like guitars, lab tops, and PS4′s.

Jewelry and precious metals like gold coins are the number one sought-after items here.

“Everything has gone up that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis food, electric, gas, and it’s getting harder and harder to make those dollar bills stretch,” Hill added.

A total of 5 people work here.

They said they are just hoping they can help more people like Belcher get on the road to financial recovery.

“Without them I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Belcher said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
More people turning to pawnshops to get by during inflation
More people turning to pawnshops to get by during inflation
Chase involving East Cleveland police ends in deadly crash in downtown Cleveland
Chase involving East Cleveland police ends in deadly crash in downtown Cleveland
Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County
Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County