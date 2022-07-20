More people turning to pawnshops to get by during inflation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Belcher knows about financial difficulties all too well.

Now with inflation, he visited Uncle Ben’s Pawnshop on Saint Claire avenue in Cleveland to get the cash he needs to get by.

“I was going to get a loan on my gold piece here it’s a one-ounce gold piece,” he added.

Phillip Hill is the General Manager.

He says he is seeing more people come through the doors than ever before caused by an issue we’re all facing.

“So we’re seeing an influx of more just to cover the daily needs of gas,” he said.

“I was going to get some gas which is kind of expensive and I just like driving around I know these guys they always take care of me,” Belcher said.

That’s right, gas prices appear to be what’s driving this trend.

When you take a close look around the pawn shop you will see all sorts of items for sale like guitars, lab tops, and PS4′s.

Jewelry and precious metals like gold coins are the number one sought-after items here.

“Everything has gone up that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis food, electric, gas, and it’s getting harder and harder to make those dollar bills stretch,” Hill added.

A total of 5 people work here.

They said they are just hoping they can help more people like Belcher get on the road to financial recovery.

“Without them I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Belcher said.

