Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Internet has become an essential to many from business owners to students - for work, classes and even healthcare.

Roughly 18%- 20% of Cuyahoga County residents are not connected to internet, according to officials, and 100,000 community members have no access of any kind - including smartphones.

“Cuyahoga County is one of the worst connected areas in the country,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “We will become one of the most connected.”

Nearly $20 million in funding will provide this low to no-cost, high-speed internet to roughly 25,000 families around Cleveland.

“This project is a result of focused efforts on both the state and local level to address a critical need in Cuyahoga County,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “In order to participate in the modern economy, education and healthcare system, Ohioans need access to broadband, and with this announcement, we are making that access a reality. As our administration continues to prioritize broadband expansion, we look forward to working with our partners on the local level, along with the private sector, to bridge the digital divide wherever we can.”

According to officials, the project will provide internet at a cost of $15 a month, and in some cases for free.

