Police: Duo wanted for stealing approximately $15,000 worth of tools in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two men after stealing close to $15,000 in tools and wire.
The theft happened on July 7 inside a building being remodeled in the 3000 block of Scranton Road, according to a department Facebook post.
Police described one of the men as wearing a black shirt with a bandana and camouflage pants with tan boots, while describing the other as wearing a black bucket hat and white T-shirt.
Police said they left in a white SUV, adding it could potentially be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Anyone with information on the suspects have been asked to contact Det. Murphy at 216-623-5218.
