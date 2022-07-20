2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Duo wanted for stealing approximately $15,000 worth of tools in Cleveland

The theft happened on July 7
The theft happened on July 7(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two men after stealing close to $15,000 in tools and wire.

The theft happened on July 7 inside a building being remodeled in the 3000 block of Scranton Road, according to a department Facebook post.

On 7-7-22, two males broke into a building that is being remodeled on the 3000 block of Scranton. The suspects took...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Police described one of the men as wearing a black shirt with a bandana and camouflage pants with tan boots, while describing the other as wearing a black bucket hat and white T-shirt.

Police said they left in a white SUV, adding it could potentially be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone with information on the suspects have been asked to contact Det. Murphy at 216-623-5218.

