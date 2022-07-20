Suspected human traffickers plead not guilty to disturbing charges in Cuyahoga County courtroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman accused of running a prostitution ring in greater Cleveland were arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Nicholas Hutchins and Nadine Siggres are facing multiple charges related to trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Nicholas Hutchins and Nadine Siggres pleaded not guilty today to several charges related to human trafficking and promoting prostitution. They're accused of forcing several women into the sex trade in greater Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/jMyCup1NLd — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 20, 2022

The charges stem from an undercover sting conducted in February by the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force, which is overseen by the sheriff’s office.

“The Sheriff’s Department is proud to be a part of this task force and offer our assistance to help remove these offenders from our streets,” said Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett. “We remain dedicated to holding them accountable and bringing justice for all victims of sexual violence in our community.”

Hutchins, 38, and Siggres, 39, are suspected of trafficking multiple female victims out of Warrensville Heights, prosecutors said.

19 News was the only media outlet granted access to the undercover sting targeting men paying for sex and women engaging in prostitution during NBA all-star week festivities in Cleveland.

Our cameras were rolling as agents arrested eight men and discovered 15 possible victims of human trafficking.

Some of them, prosecutors say, were working under the forceful guidance of Hutchins and Siggres.

Hutchins pleaded not guilty the following charges:

Four counts of Trafficking in Persons

Three counts of Compelling Prostitution

One count of Promoting Prostitution

Two counts of Trafficking

Two counts of Drug Possession

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Siggres pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Four counts of Trafficking in Persons

Three counts of Compelling Prostitution

One count of Promoting Prostitution

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools

Hutchins is being held on a $500,000 bond, Siggres is being held on $250,000 bond. Both suspects are due back in court on July 26th.

