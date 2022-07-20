Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS identified the victim of an overnight shooting as a teen boy believed to be around 14 years old.
According to officials, first responders were initially dispatched shortly after midnight to the shooting near an apartment complex at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and West 89th Street.
19 News crews were on the scene as detectives investigated near crime scene markers at several locations in the area.
The teen boy’s name has not been publicly released.
Cleveland police have not yet provided any additional details.
This is a developing story.
