Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS identified the victim of an overnight shooting as a teen boy believed to be around 14 years old.

According to officials, first responders were initially dispatched shortly after midnight to the shooting near an apartment complex at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and West 89th Street.

GSW W89th and Detroit Avenue. One victim reported. This is an active scene information will be fluid. pic.twitter.com/Bk2FVRRUSr — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 20, 2022

19 News crews were on the scene as detectives investigated near crime scene markers at several locations in the area.

Cleveland Police Crime Investigation Unit is on scene. They have marked several shell casings. Detroit is closed from W87th to W89th RTA has been rerouted. pic.twitter.com/zKB6BmvrWP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 20, 2022

The teen boy’s name has not been publicly released.

Cleveland police have not yet provided any additional details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.