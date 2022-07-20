2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS identified the victim of an overnight shooting as a teen boy believed to be around 14 years old.

According to officials, first responders were initially dispatched shortly after midnight to the shooting near an apartment complex at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and West 89th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as detectives investigated near crime scene markers at several locations in the area.

The teen boy’s name has not been publicly released.

Cleveland police have not yet provided any additional details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights police holds active shooter training at Boulevard Elementary
19 News
Teen boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Very hot on Wednesday with severe storm risk in evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Avon Lake officials present designs for redevelopment of closed power plant (pics)
Avon Lake officials present designs for redevelopment of closed power plant (pics)