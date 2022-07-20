19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms develop through the evening; some strong to severe
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered storms will develop over the course of the late-afternoon and early-evening hours.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Erie (OH) and Huron counties until 8:00 PM.
While the rest of northeast Ohio is not included in the watch at this time, it’s important to remember that there is nothing magical about county borders.
Severe storms remain a possibility east of the watch.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.