2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say

Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say
Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say(Wadsworth Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - The man suspected of burglarizing Clarks Corners Tire store is on the loose, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

The burglary happened at 1136 High Street on July 11, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Wadsworth Police:

Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say
Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say(Wadsworth Police)
Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say
Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say(Wadsworth Police)

Call Ofc. Seiler at 330-334-1511 or cseiler@wadsworthcity.org and reference case #22207057 if you can identify this suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights police holds active shooter training at Boulevard Elementary
Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Shaker Heights Police Department holds active shooter training
Crack, marijuana seized from 2 Cleveland residential drug trafficking search warrants
Crack, marijuana seized from 2 Cleveland residential drug trafficking search warrants
Akron Police: 2 persons of interest wanted in connection to murder of 55-year-old man
Akron Police: 2 persons of interest wanted in connection to murder of 55-year-old man