WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - The man suspected of burglarizing Clarks Corners Tire store is on the loose, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

The burglary happened at 1136 High Street on July 11, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Wadsworth Police:

Wadsworth tire store burglary suspect wanted, police say (Wadsworth Police)

Call Ofc. Seiler at 330-334-1511 or cseiler@wadsworthcity.org and reference case #22207057 if you can identify this suspect.

