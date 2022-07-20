Woman killed while walking on I-77 in Summit County, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said a 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck while walking on I-77.

Akron police investigated the crash that was reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on I-77 northbound near the Vernon Odom Boulevard interchange.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead approximately 35 minutes after the crash was first reported.

The victim’s name will be released once notifications have been made,

This is a developing story.

