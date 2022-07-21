19-year-old man shot overnight in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Cleveland’s West side.

The shooting was first reported before midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of West 60th Street and Denison Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The police activity at the crime scene was primarily centered around a white vehicle with windows that appeared to have been shot out.

Male GSW unknown age chest wound through and through according to scanner traffic. Transported to Metro Medical Health Center. This occurred at W60th and Dennison Avenue. pic.twitter.com/fAioNnHBx8 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 21, 2022

Cleveland police have not publicly released any information yet regarding the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.