19-year-old man shot overnight in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

Shooting scene on Cleveland's West side
Shooting scene on Cleveland's West side(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Cleveland’s West side.

The shooting was first reported before midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of West 60th Street and Denison Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The police activity at the crime scene was primarily centered around a white vehicle with windows that appeared to have been shot out.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any information yet regarding the shooting.

