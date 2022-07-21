4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firearms, ammunition, and pills were seized during an executed residential search warrant on July 20, Cleveland Police confirmed.
The warrant was executed by the Cleveland Division of Police First District VCRT and Vice Unit with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, according to police.
Police said the warrant was in connection to an ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened in the First District.
Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations said the following items were seized:
- four firearms, including a Draco
- large amount of ammunition
- large amount of pills
Police did not specify the type of pills that were confiscated.
