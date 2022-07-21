2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home

4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home
4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firearms, ammunition, and pills were seized during an executed residential search warrant on July 20, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The warrant was executed by the Cleveland Division of Police First District VCRT and Vice Unit with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, according to police.

Police said the warrant was in connection to an ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened in the First District.

Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations said the following items were seized:

  • four firearms, including a Draco
  • large amount of ammunition
  • large amount of pills

Police did not specify the type of pills that were confiscated.

4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home
4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland City Dogs adoption fees reduced to clear the full kennels
Cleveland City Dogs adoption fees reduced to clear the full kennels
Ohio Fire Marshal: 3 dead after house explodes in Garfield Heights
Homemade fireworks blamed in deadly Garfield Heights home explosion
19 First Alert Forecast - July 20, 2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms move away by midnight; remaining humid through the weekend
CMHA Officer Douglas McGilbra is accused of stealing money from a crime scene.
Video shows on-duty CMHA officer accused of stealing money from crime scene