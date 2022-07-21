4 firearms, ‘large amount of’ ammunition, pills seized from Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firearms, ammunition, and pills were seized during an executed residential search warrant on July 20, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The warrant was executed by the Cleveland Division of Police First District VCRT and Vice Unit with the assistance of the CPD SWAT, according to police.

Police said the warrant was in connection to an ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened in the First District.

Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations said the following items were seized:

four firearms, including a Draco

large amount of ammunition

large amount of pills

Police did not specify the type of pills that were confiscated.

