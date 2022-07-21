2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Biggest questions heading into Browns training camp

What fans should pay attention to once camp kickoffs
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football...
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been far from a quiet offseason for the Cleveland Browns this spring. From the drama of Baker Mayfield’s exit to the suspension that looms over Deshaun Watson and company, it has been a lot. Just seven days before training camp is set to start for the Browns, what are the biggest questions heading into camp?

1. How long will Deshaun Watson be suspended?

Nobody knows and everyone is guessing at this point. However, multiple reports suggest it won’t be an entire season and the number could fall between 4-to-8 games. During minicamp, head coach Kevin Stefanski was pretty quiet about how reps would be split up between Watson and Brissett come training camp. Charles Robinson, the senior NFL reporter for Yahoo sports, told WOIO that this decision could back up to camp or even into the start of it. The Browns veterans are set to report on July 27th. Nonetheless, no matter the number of games Watson is suspended, it seems Brissett is the guy for now.

2. What’s the deal at receiver?

Amari Cooper, contractually, was one of the best off-season deals this past spring. The receiver market exploded after the Browns acquired Cooper from the Cowboys. However, will he emerge as the number one receiver the Browns hope he is? What is possibly even a bigger question...who emerges as the clear number two? Anthony Schwartz was hurt and a non-factor last season, while Donovan Peoples-Jones had his moments. However, David Bell could become a dark horse especially if he makes an impact...which could be at the slot position. The Browns have a vacancy in the slot after the departure of Jarvis Landry. One thing is clear- Cleveland will be looking for a big jump from this group.

3. What will happen with the interior defensive line?

It will be an open training camp competition for the two spots in the interior. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott seemed to take the most first-team snaps in the spring. Bryan joined the Browns after some time with the Jaguars where he was a backup and only started 17 games in his four years there. It will be a position worth watching to see how things progress over the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports on Deshaun Watson, Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
DE Myles Garrett becomes first Cleveland Browns player to have 99 overall rating in Madden
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘prepared’ to sue NFL in federal court if given 1-year suspension, reports say
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive...
Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield says there are no more Progressive ads at FirstEnergy Stadium