Biggest questions heading into Browns training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been far from a quiet offseason for the Cleveland Browns this spring. From the drama of Baker Mayfield’s exit to the suspension that looms over Deshaun Watson and company, it has been a lot. Just seven days before training camp is set to start for the Browns, what are the biggest questions heading into camp?

1. How long will Deshaun Watson be suspended?

Nobody knows and everyone is guessing at this point. However, multiple reports suggest it won’t be an entire season and the number could fall between 4-to-8 games. During minicamp, head coach Kevin Stefanski was pretty quiet about how reps would be split up between Watson and Brissett come training camp. Charles Robinson, the senior NFL reporter for Yahoo sports, told WOIO that this decision could back up to camp or even into the start of it. The Browns veterans are set to report on July 27th. Nonetheless, no matter the number of games Watson is suspended, it seems Brissett is the guy for now.

2. What’s the deal at receiver?

Amari Cooper, contractually, was one of the best off-season deals this past spring. The receiver market exploded after the Browns acquired Cooper from the Cowboys. However, will he emerge as the number one receiver the Browns hope he is? What is possibly even a bigger question...who emerges as the clear number two? Anthony Schwartz was hurt and a non-factor last season, while Donovan Peoples-Jones had his moments. However, David Bell could become a dark horse especially if he makes an impact...which could be at the slot position. The Browns have a vacancy in the slot after the departure of Jarvis Landry. One thing is clear- Cleveland will be looking for a big jump from this group.

3. What will happen with the interior defensive line?

It will be an open training camp competition for the two spots in the interior. Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott seemed to take the most first-team snaps in the spring. Bryan joined the Browns after some time with the Jaguars where he was a backup and only started 17 games in his four years there. It will be a position worth watching to see how things progress over the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.