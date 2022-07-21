Canton Police: Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect?

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Canton Police are looking to the public to help them identify the suspect of a robbery that took place Tuesday at the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of 30th Street.

According to police, around 4:40 p.m. the suspect passed the teller a note demanding cash.

They said that afterwards, the suspect fled on foot towards 30th Street and Cromer Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as thin, approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall and wearing a black Adidas track suit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.

Canton robbery suspect - Chase Bank (Source: Canton Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips may also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.