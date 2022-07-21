2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Canton Police: Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect?

Canton Chase bank robbery suspect
Canton Chase bank robbery suspect(Source: Canton Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Canton Police are looking to the public to help them identify the suspect of a robbery that took place Tuesday at the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of 30th Street.

According to police, around 4:40 p.m. the suspect passed the teller a note demanding cash.

They said that afterwards, the suspect fled on foot towards 30th Street and Cromer Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as thin, approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall and wearing a black Adidas track suit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.

Canton robbery suspect - Chase Bank
Canton robbery suspect - Chase Bank(Source: Canton Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-489-3144.

Anonymous tips may also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

The rollover of a semi closed I-90 eastbound at Dead Man's curve for nearly five hours
‘It will happen’: Changes to eventually come to Dead Man’s Curve on I-90 in Cleveland
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman
19 News
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman
Kofi Boakye will perform in November for a shot at $20,000.
Kofi wins another round at Apollo Theater