Century-old barn destroyed by windy weather that moved through Wooster area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barn built nearly 150 years ago was destroyed in an instant as an intense wave of weather moved through part of Northeast Ohio on Wednesday evening.

19 News crews have been in the Shreve area, near Wooster, and in Wayne County looking for damage since the storm passed through.

One of the more significant signs of destruction was along County Road 1 in Shreve. An 1874 barn was flattened and debris was scattered across the property it was on.

Barn damaged in Shreve (Source: WOIO)

Surveyors from the National Weather Service could tour the area to look for additional damage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.