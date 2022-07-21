Cleveland Browns to sign QB Josh Rosen, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will sign former first-round QB Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports.

The 25-year-old has jumped around five other NFL teams, including:

Arizona Cardinals - 2018

Miami Dolphins - 2019

San Francisco 49ers - 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sept. 8, 2020

Atlanta Falcons - 2021

The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native played at UCLA, where he was named Freshman All-American and PAC-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year accolades in 2015.

Rosen set the Bruins’ record for passing yards for a single season his junior year.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported that Rosen’s signing would end the chances of A.J. McCarron joining the Dawg Pound.

So ends the chances A.J. McCarron would finally make his way to Berea, nearly five years after a failed fax kept he and the Browns apart — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) July 21, 2022

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, two QBs who have been on Cleveland's radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look, said a person familiar with the team's plans on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File) (Kirk Irwin | AP)

Reports said Rosen will be Jacoby Brissett’s backup if Deshaun Watson is suspended.

