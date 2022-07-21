Cleveland Browns to sign QB Josh Rosen, reports say
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will sign former first-round QB Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports.
The 25-year-old has jumped around five other NFL teams, including:
- Arizona Cardinals - 2018
- Miami Dolphins - 2019
- San Francisco 49ers - 2020
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sept. 8, 2020
- Atlanta Falcons - 2021
The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native played at UCLA, where he was named Freshman All-American and PAC-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year accolades in 2015.
Rosen set the Bruins’ record for passing yards for a single season his junior year.
NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported that Rosen’s signing would end the chances of A.J. McCarron joining the Dawg Pound.
Reports said Rosen will be Jacoby Brissett’s backup if Deshaun Watson is suspended.
