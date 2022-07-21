2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns to sign QB Josh Rosen, reports say

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen (16) works during the second half of a preseason NFL...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen (16) works during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. The Cleveland Browns won 19-13. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will sign former first-round QB Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reports.

The 25-year-old has jumped around five other NFL teams, including:

  • Arizona Cardinals - 2018
  • Miami Dolphins - 2019
  • San Francisco 49ers - 2020
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sept. 8, 2020
  • Atlanta Falcons - 2021

The Manhattan Beach, Calif. native played at UCLA, where he was named Freshman All-American and PAC-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year accolades in 2015.

Rosen set the Bruins’ record for passing yards for a single season his junior year.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported that Rosen’s signing would end the chances of A.J. McCarron joining the Dawg Pound.

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, two QBs who have been on Cleveland's radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look, said a person familiar with the team's plans on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)(Kirk Irwin | AP)

Reports said Rosen will be Jacoby Brissett’s backup if Deshaun Watson is suspended.

