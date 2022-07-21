Cleveland City Dogs adoption fees reduced to clear the full kennels

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kennels are full at City Dogs in Cleveland, and adoption fees are reduced to $21 to honor Cleveland Public Safety Week and find these four-legged friends their “furever” home.

The adoption fee is just the cost of a county license through July 24.

Aside from the license, a microchip, basic vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgery is included in the $21 fee, plus a lifetime of love!

Celebrate the work of Cleveland Animal Care and Control by setting up a Meet and Greet with the pups at the shelter by clicking here to complete the brief form.

Their adoption counselors will work with you to find a “pawesome” fit for your family and lifestyle.

You can click here to view all the adoptable dogs just waiting to see you.

