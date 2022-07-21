Cleveland Community Police Commission reacts to new Cleveland Police Chief hire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Community policing, the pillar of it is listening,” Jason Goodrick, the executive director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission, said.

Goodrick said his group came under the previous administration because citizens didn’t feel heard.

“There wasn’t a genuine feel they were being heard, the previous police chief was defensive at times,” Goodrick said. “He would push back against the community’s experiences and I think to move forward with good community policing you have to do more listening than pushing out of how the police feel about things.”

While homicide numbers are down overall this year, CPD crime data shows 10 people have been killed so far this month, compared to four last year. Many of those have remained unsolved.

“A lot of things have to be preventative before they can get to us,” Drummond said. “There has to be social services and schools and jobs and so forth and then of course for me the family unit is so important.”

Goodrick said building trust can be a tool in solving these crimes.

“We’re not going to speak to people we don’t trust in any of our relationships in our lives,” Goodrick said. “The last people were going to go tell what we know to or work with and even more so sit on a witness stand if you’re asking to go that far. You really have to trust that person.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.