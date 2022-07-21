2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Cleveland Community Police Commission reacts to new Cleveland Police Chief hire

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Community policing, the pillar of it is listening,” Jason Goodrick, the executive director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission, said.

Goodrick said his group came under the previous administration because citizens didn’t feel heard.

“There wasn’t a genuine feel they were being heard, the previous police chief was defensive at times,” Goodrick said. “He would push back against the community’s experiences and I think to move forward with good community policing you have to do more listening than pushing out of how the police feel about things.”

While homicide numbers are down overall this year, CPD crime data shows 10 people have been killed so far this month, compared to four last year. Many of those have remained unsolved.

“A lot of things have to be preventative before they can get to us,” Drummond said. “There has to be social services and schools and jobs and so forth and then of course for me the family unit is so important.”

Goodrick said building trust can be a tool in solving these crimes.

“We’re not going to speak to people we don’t trust in any of our relationships in our lives,” Goodrick said. “The last people were going to go tell what we know to or work with and even more so sit on a witness stand if you’re asking to go that far. You really have to trust that person.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia...
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman
Capitol attack hearing
Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen (16) works during the second half of a preseason NFL...
Cleveland Browns to sign QB Josh Rosen, reports say
Seven Hills Murder
Friend speaks out after mother and grandmother stabbed to death in Seven Hills