A deeper look at Pres. Biden contracting COVID

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is said to have very mild symptoms.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thursday morning, the White House announced President Joe Biden has contracted COVID-19.

While Biden is said to be experiencing very minor symptoms they are treating him with the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” a statement said from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden is fully vaccinated, and twice boosted with his second booster given to him back in March.

Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with University Hospitals spoke to us about what it COVID, and a possible new strain of Omicron BA.4 or BA.5 could do to a person 79-years-old like the President.

