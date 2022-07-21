2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment

James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Horror fanatics, get ready: The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” has dropped.

The movie will hit theaters Oct. 14. It is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” trilogy that began in 2018.

“Halloween Ends” follows 2018′s “Halloween” and 2021′s “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode and will be facing Michael Myers “in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before,” according to the film’s synopsis from Universal Pictures.

“Only one of them will survive,” the studio added.

Universal Pictures said this will be Curtis’ last time returning as Laurie Strode.

You can watch the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed...
Man indicted in rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion