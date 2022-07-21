2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of girl who was struck, killed by car being chased by Cleveland police gives update to lawsuit

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of Tamia Chappman are expected to speak publicly on Thursday.

During the 11:45 a.m. remarks, the family and attorneys will give an update on the lawsuit filed against Cleveland police after the 13-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car being chased by Cleveland officers in December 2019.

Chappman was walking on the sidewalk to an East Cleveland library on Euclid Avenue when she was hit by the vehicle that was allegedly carjacked before the pursuit with police.

Chappman family sues Cleveland over chase that resulted in death of 13-year-old girl

The sixth-grade student at Superior Elementary School was going to a Toys for Tots event at the time of the crash, according to Chappman’s family.

This story will be updated.

