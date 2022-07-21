2 Strong 4 Bullies
Friend speaks out after mother and grandmother stabbed to death in Seven Hills

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) -A brutal attack at the corner of Pleasant Valley and Oakwood drive in Seven Hills, left a 62-year-mother and an 85-year-old grandmother dead.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Walter stabbed his own loved ones.

“It’s very sad for the family. I’ve lost a friend and that hurts.”

19 News talked to a close family friend who didn’t want to be identified. He lives up the street from where the attack happened.

“They’re members of our church. We’re close with them. I know this is a strain on the family.”

To make matter worse, the man witnessed Walter stabbing a third person outside of the house.

“The young man who did the attack had some problems.”

Since that day, the man says life just isn’t the same. The image of Walter in distress still lingers.

He feels like he has lost one of his relatives. However, he says faith will pull him through.

“It’s just a horrible situation that happened in an instant we may never know exactly what triggered it.”

Walter is facing two counts of aggravated murder. He is due back in court on August 8.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Community Police Commission reacts to new Cleveland Police Chief hire
Kent State and businesses come together to support their beloved coworkers that are battling...
Northeast Ohio weather: High heat and humidity through the weekend; heavy rain on Sunday evening
Friend speaks out after mother and grandmother stabbed to death in Seven Hills
