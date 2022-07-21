Friend speaks out after mother and grandmother stabbed to death in Seven Hills

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) -A brutal attack at the corner of Pleasant Valley and Oakwood drive in Seven Hills, left a 62-year-mother and an 85-year-old grandmother dead.

Police say 33-year-old Joseph Walter stabbed his own loved ones.

“It’s very sad for the family. I’ve lost a friend and that hurts.”

19 News talked to a close family friend who didn’t want to be identified. He lives up the street from where the attack happened.

“They’re members of our church. We’re close with them. I know this is a strain on the family.”

To make matter worse, the man witnessed Walter stabbing a third person outside of the house.

“The young man who did the attack had some problems.”

Since that day, the man says life just isn’t the same. The image of Walter in distress still lingers.

He feels like he has lost one of his relatives. However, he says faith will pull him through.

“It’s just a horrible situation that happened in an instant we may never know exactly what triggered it.”

Walter is facing two counts of aggravated murder. He is due back in court on August 8.

