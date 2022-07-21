Giant NASA moon rocket set to take flight in late August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA has announced they are preparing to launch a new moon rocket in late August as the beginning plans to return to the moon.

According to the Associated Press, NASA will attempt the month-long test to the moon with mannequins, not astronauts the week of August 29. Two additional launches will take place in September.

In total, the rocket stands 30-stories tall and is currently in the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. The rocket, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, would hope to see an actual moon landing in 2025, with the first astronaut flights in 2023.

