2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Giant NASA moon rocket set to take flight in late August

Artemis 1
Artemis 1(Source: WAFF)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA has announced they are preparing to launch a new moon rocket in late August as the beginning plans to return to the moon.

According to the Associated Press, NASA will attempt the month-long test to the moon with mannequins, not astronauts the week of August 29. Two additional launches will take place in September.

In total, the rocket stands 30-stories tall and is currently in the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. The rocket, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, would hope to see an actual moon landing in 2025, with the first astronaut flights in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is said to have very mild symptoms.
A deeper look at Pres. Biden contracting COVID
The rollover of a semi closed I-90 eastbound at Dead Man's curve for nearly five hours
‘It will happen’: Changes to eventually come to Dead Man’s Curve on I-90 in Cleveland
Canton Chase bank robbery suspect
Canton Police: Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect?
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman