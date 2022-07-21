2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.(KSL, Michaelis family, CNN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

The rollover of a semi closed I-90 eastbound at Dead Man's curve for nearly five hours
‘It will happen’: Changes to eventually come to Dead Man’s Curve on I-90 in Cleveland
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Floyd family members angered by ex-cop’s 2 1/2-year sentence
Miranda Smith pleaded guilty to chemical endangerment of a child in a blind plea deal.
Mother pleads guilty to lesser charge after newborn dies hours following birth
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court