‘It will happen’: Changes to eventually come to Dead Man’s Curve on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amazon Prime semi flipped early Thursday morning, the call coming in about 4 a.m. for another accident at Dead Man’s Curve.

“That is a 90-degree curve in the roadway,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT public information officer for Northeast Ohio.

“A lot of time, speed is the factor, it’s the main factor,” continued McFarland. “We have a lot of mitigating measures that we have put in place there, such as rumble strips, bright flashing lights, and overhead signs warning people that they need to slow down.”

This is the second major shutdown in two days.

On Wednesday, another truck crashed and caught fire, closing I-90 Eastbound for a few hours.

Accidents happen at the severe curve a few times a year and involve trucks more than cars.

“The large tractor-trailers and stuff whose loads can shift as they’re trying to make this curve and it just ultimately tips over their vehicle and that sounds like that may have been the case with this morning’s crash,” said McFarland.

ODOT is working on fixing the area, making the curve more gradual and not forcing drivers to slow from 55 miles per hour to 35 on the sharp turn.

“Our engineers have been looking into it, working on plans to try to help flatten the curve and, ultimately, it will happen,” said McFarland. “In what amount of time, I don’t know. No funding has been secured at this time.”

McFarland says the curve will be so gradual, the road will remain 55 miles per hour throughout.

But, until the $400- to $500-million project has a timetable and the curve gets flatted, it’s danger is real.

“We’re not a video game when you traveling this 90-degree turn,” said McFarland. “You can’t just get your car flipped over and get on your way.”

