Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing during the Capitol attack, according to CBS News.

Committee aides said that the hearing will focus on Trump’s actions between 1:10 p.m. ET, when his speech at the Ellipse ended, and 4:17 p.m. ET, when he released a recorded video statement from the Rose Garden calling on rioters to go home.

CBS News said according to aides, the committee will argue that he refused to act to defend the Capitol even as the mob swarmed the building with the aim of stopping the counting of the electoral votes.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be attending the hearing. Aides said Wednesday that he would be chairing the hearing remotely.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

