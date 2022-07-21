2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State and businesses come together to support their beloved coworkers that are battling cancer

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A good cause is taking place at Kent State University.

Doctor Amanda Dolan from Kent State told 19 News the staff wants to support two employees who are currently battling cancer.

This is a grassroots effort to raise funding to help both the employees be able to pay for their treatments.

“I feel really I feel special it’s a great place to work because it shows our compassion for each other and it shows how we all come together and lift each other up,” she said.

There were other fun activities to cheer everyone up.

“That is for a donation but you do have to pay to be able to dunk the bosses at IT,” Dolan added.

By doing this the University hopes more people in Northeast Ohio give back to those experiencing hardships.

Funds from the food bought today are going towards this cause.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

