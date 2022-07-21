Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today and staying warm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is back to sunshine today. Fairly humid this morning, but the humidity level drops a bit this afternoon. High temperatures in the 85 to 90 degree range. A disturbance later tonight will trigger a few showers and storms. The threat will wind down heading into sunrise tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures again 85 to 90 degrees. A hot and increasing humid Saturday. The next cold front arrives later Sunday. Hot and breezy the first half of the day. Thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon and evening. The team is monitoring this.

