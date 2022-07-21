Overturned truck causes closure on I-90 East in downtown Cleveland
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 East near Dead Man’s Curve in downtown Cleveland was closed early Thursday morning because of a crash involving an overturned truck.
The crash was first reported before 3 a.m.
Hazmat crews were called to the interstate to clear fuel that spilled across the roadway.
Cleveland EMS said two 35-year-old men were in the truck at the time of the crash. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Eastbound traffic was diverted off the interstate before Dead Mans Curve.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.