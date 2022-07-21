Overturned truck causes closure on I-90 East in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 East near Dead Man’s Curve in downtown Cleveland was closed early Thursday morning because of a crash involving an overturned truck.

The crash was first reported before 3 a.m.

Traffic Alert: I-90 east at the Innerbelt curve is Closed due to a crash. Please avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/WtSbgXKstZ — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 21, 2022

Hazmat crews were called to the interstate to clear fuel that spilled across the roadway.

Truck flipped over on DMC going Eastbound on I-90. Entrapment with injuries. Driver was extracted and transported in unknown condition. I-90E is closed at Lakeside. Hazmat in route to handle a fuel spill. pic.twitter.com/ChlpH9YUH3 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 21, 2022

Cleveland EMS said two 35-year-old men were in the truck at the time of the crash. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off the interstate before Dead Mans Curve.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.