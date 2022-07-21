Predicting breakout Browns players for the 2022-2023 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NFL offseason has felt like a lifetime. Thankfully, training camp has kicked off for a majority of teams with the Browns veterans set to report on July 27th. WOIO Sports’ Baillie Burmaster, Mark Schwab, and producer Chris Dellecese give you predictions for their breakout players for the rookie class, offense, and defense.

BREAKOUT ROOKIE

Baillie: K Cade York- It’s no secret kicking was less than ideal last season with Chase McLaughlin. It’s too early to say how good he will be, but York looked solid in minicamp. He could be the long-awaited answer at kicker and help the team win some games late this season. I’m excited to see the calm-natured Texan in game action.

Mark: K Cade York- I think of all the rookies drafted he will be the one most likely to make an immediate impact and be put in a position to win games. We will find out rather quickly if the Browns drafted the next Evan McPherson.

Producer Chris: DT Perrion Winfrey- That position seems to be the biggest unknown on the team and he could make an immediate impact. With Myles Garrett getting doubled teamed, it leaves Winfrey freed up. Not to be overlooked, his personality is easily the best of any of the rookies...I mean, he barked at media members on draft night.

OFFENSIVE BREAKOUT PLAYER

Baillie: RB Demetric Felton- I understand this one could be a tad controversial with a plethora of running backs and unanswered questions of where he fits in the offensive scheme. However, I think Felton has upside specifically if he can be utilized in personnel groupings with more than one running back. I also think his pass-catching ability could add some dimension.

Mark: TE David Njoku- I think for all the talk about who will be the second receiver- I don’t think enough people are considering that that person might be in the tight ends room. Njoku has the contract and draft capital that none of the receivers (aside from Amari Cooper) have. The tight end needs to have a breakout year and if it’s not now, then when?

Producer Chris: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones- DPJ has as much upside as any receiver in the league. He had near the same numbers as Bills’ receiver Gabriel Davis last season and people think he’s due for a huge breakout, so why not Peoples-Jones?

DEFENSIVE BREAKOUT PLAYER

Baillie: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah- I feel like this was the easiest answer. JOK shined in his rookie debut and his ceiling seems so high. The linebacker seemed to get more comfortable as the season went on and was part of this defense progressing in the right direction. I expect him to be all over the field in Joe Woods’ defense again.

Mark: CB Greg Newsome II- He looked like he belonged as soon as he hit the field last year. It seems like Newsome should take more steps forward in his second season.

Producer Chris: S Grant Delpit- Delpit was the best defensive back in college football as a junior. He’s physical and makes plays on the ball. With being two years removed from that Achilles surgery, he should be 100 percent. I think he has high potential to help the Browns improve from 21st in the NFL in forcing turnovers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.