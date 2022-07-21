2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Predicting breakout Browns players for the 2022-2023 season

Baillie, Mark and producer Chris discuss their breakout players for the upcoming season
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus just days before the opening of training camp. The team placed the second-round pick from Notre Dame on the COVID list Sunday, July 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster, Mark Schwab and Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NFL offseason has felt like a lifetime. Thankfully, training camp has kicked off for a majority of teams with the Browns veterans set to report on July 27th. WOIO Sports’ Baillie Burmaster, Mark Schwab, and producer Chris Dellecese give you predictions for their breakout players for the rookie class, offense, and defense.

BREAKOUT ROOKIE

Baillie: K Cade York- It’s no secret kicking was less than ideal last season with Chase McLaughlin. It’s too early to say how good he will be, but York looked solid in minicamp. He could be the long-awaited answer at kicker and help the team win some games late this season. I’m excited to see the calm-natured Texan in game action.

Mark: K Cade York- I think of all the rookies drafted he will be the one most likely to make an immediate impact and be put in a position to win games. We will find out rather quickly if the Browns drafted the next Evan McPherson.

Producer Chris: DT Perrion Winfrey- That position seems to be the biggest unknown on the team and he could make an immediate impact. With Myles Garrett getting doubled teamed, it leaves Winfrey freed up. Not to be overlooked, his personality is easily the best of any of the rookies...I mean, he barked at media members on draft night.

OFFENSIVE BREAKOUT PLAYER

Baillie: RB Demetric Felton- I understand this one could be a tad controversial with a plethora of running backs and unanswered questions of where he fits in the offensive scheme. However, I think Felton has upside specifically if he can be utilized in personnel groupings with more than one running back. I also think his pass-catching ability could add some dimension.

Mark: TE David Njoku- I think for all the talk about who will be the second receiver- I don’t think enough people are considering that that person might be in the tight ends room. Njoku has the contract and draft capital that none of the receivers (aside from Amari Cooper) have. The tight end needs to have a breakout year and if it’s not now, then when?

Producer Chris: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones- DPJ has as much upside as any receiver in the league. He had near the same numbers as Bills’ receiver Gabriel Davis last season and people think he’s due for a huge breakout, so why not Peoples-Jones?

DEFENSIVE BREAKOUT PLAYER

Baillie: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah- I feel like this was the easiest answer. JOK shined in his rookie debut and his ceiling seems so high. The linebacker seemed to get more comfortable as the season went on and was part of this defense progressing in the right direction. I expect him to be all over the field in Joe Woods’ defense again.

Mark: CB Greg Newsome II- He looked like he belonged as soon as he hit the field last year. It seems like Newsome should take more steps forward in his second season.

Producer Chris: S Grant Delpit- Delpit was the best defensive back in college football as a junior. He’s physical and makes plays on the ball. With being two years removed from that Achilles surgery, he should be 100 percent. I think he has high potential to help the Browns improve from 21st in the NFL in forcing turnovers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football...
Biggest questions heading into Browns training camp
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports on Deshaun Watson, Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
DE Myles Garrett becomes first Cleveland Browns player to have 99 overall rating in Madden
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘prepared’ to sue NFL in federal court if given 1-year suspension, reports say