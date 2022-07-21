2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Stark County Sheriff announces sobriety checkpoint

Sheriff Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug...
Sheriff Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they, alongside other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on Friday in Louisville.

Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

They strongly recommend that those who will be consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver, or make other arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

19 News
EMS has new tools to help pets in a fire thanks to Cleveland couple’s crusade
Cleveland City Dogs adoption fees reduced to clear the full kennels
Cleveland City Dogs adoption fees reduced to clear the full kennels
Nearly $20 million in funding to provide low-cost to no-cost internet to Cleveland
Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County
Nearly $20 million in funding to provide low-cost to no-cost internet to Cleveland
Nearly $20 million in funding to provide low-cost to no-cost internet to Cleveland