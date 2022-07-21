Stark County Sheriff announces sobriety checkpoint

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they, alongside other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on Friday in Louisville.

Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

They strongly recommend that those who will be consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver, or make other arrangements.

