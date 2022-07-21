2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: High heat and humidity through the weekend; heavy rain on Sunday evening

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another cold front will pass through the area tonight, facilitating the development of a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

We are not forecasting widespread rain and storms, and the severe threat is very low.

Despite the passage of the aforementioned front, temperatures and humidity levels will remain high through the weekend.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s each day through Sunday.

The hottest day of the weekend will be Sunday; the 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high temperature of 94 degrees in Cleveland.

Outside of a few stray showers and storms on Saturday afternoon, a big part of the weekend will be dry.

However, we will be closely monitoring the skies on Sunday evening, as a round of rain and storms will move in from our north.

The main threat with these thunderstorms will be torrential rain, which may lead to some localized flooding.

In the wake of Sunday’s storms, it will finally be a touch cooler than recent days.

High temperatures will only climb up to about 80 degrees on Monday.

Humidity levels will gradually fall through the day before rising again on Wednesday.

