Video shows on-duty CMHA officer accused of stealing money from crime scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer maintains his innocence, after he was charged with stealing several hundred dollars from a crime scene in Cleveland.

19 Investigates has new video of that officer on duty that day.

Cleveland Police released body camera video from their officers of a shooting 32-year-old CMHA Officer Douglas McGilbra responded to at Lakeview Tower on Jan. 3.

The video shows what appears to be the same crime scene near Washington Avenue and W. 28th Street in Cleveland McGilbra is later accused of stealing $500 from.

We don’t see much of the investigation from McGilbra’s perspective.

CPD body cam video shows Cleveland Police officers arriving and speaking with McGilbra.

They then take an elevator upstairs to one of the apartments, where McGilbra knocks on the door.

After that, the video is black.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office told 19 Investigates that during the first search of the scene by Cleveland Police and Officer McGilbra, they counted $2,600 in evidence, placing it in a plastic bag that was twisted shut at the top.

Two hours later, CMHA detectives returned to the scene with a signed search warrant.

Those detectives then collected $2,100 from the scene.

CMHA went to BCI, suspicious of criminal activity.

Prosecutors said body cameras and photos of the scene revealed $500 missing with the bag untwisted.

A silver-framed chair was also missing, with contents found in the first search found on the floor.

Prosecutors also said Officer McGilbra was shown on camera, responsible for securing the scene until they got a search warrant.

McGilbra was in court for pretrial Wednesday.

He was indicted last month on three charges: theft in office, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

He is currently out on bond.

CMHA said McGilbra remains on unpaid administrative leave.

Once the court case is resolved, CMHA Police will complete its own review and determine any discipline.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.