2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Video shows on-duty CMHA officer accused of stealing money from crime scene

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer maintains his innocence, after he was charged with stealing several hundred dollars from a crime scene in Cleveland.

19 Investigates has new video of that officer on duty that day.

Cleveland Police released body camera video from their officers of a shooting 32-year-old CMHA Officer Douglas McGilbra responded to at Lakeview Tower on Jan. 3.

The video shows what appears to be the same crime scene near Washington Avenue and W. 28th Street in Cleveland McGilbra is later accused of stealing $500 from.

We don’t see much of the investigation from McGilbra’s perspective.

CPD body cam video shows Cleveland Police officers arriving and speaking with McGilbra.

They then take an elevator upstairs to one of the apartments, where McGilbra knocks on the door.

After that, the video is black.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office told 19 Investigates that during the first search of the scene by Cleveland Police and Officer McGilbra, they counted $2,600 in evidence, placing it in a plastic bag that was twisted shut at the top.

Two hours later, CMHA detectives returned to the scene with a signed search warrant.

Those detectives then collected $2,100 from the scene.

CMHA went to BCI, suspicious of criminal activity.

Prosecutors said body cameras and photos of the scene revealed $500 missing with the bag untwisted.

A silver-framed chair was also missing, with contents found in the first search found on the floor.

Prosecutors also said Officer McGilbra was shown on camera, responsible for securing the scene until they got a search warrant.

McGilbra was in court for pretrial Wednesday.

He was indicted last month on three charges: theft in office, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

He is currently out on bond.

CMHA said McGilbra remains on unpaid administrative leave.

Once the court case is resolved, CMHA Police will complete its own review and determine any discipline.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

New video shows CMHA officer on duty, accused of stealing money from crime scene
New video shows CMHA officer on duty, accused of stealing money from crime scene
14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in neighborhood on Cleveland’s West side
Ohio’s housing market is slipping, but the value of your home isn’t
Ohio’s housing market is slipping, but the value of your home isn’t
Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County
Nearly $20 million in funding provides low-cost to no-cost internet to Cuyahoga County