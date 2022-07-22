19 First Alert Weather Day Sunday; strong storms expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Isolated, hit or miss thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon.

More numerous storms will develop Sunday evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with thunderstorms will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

At this time, localized flooding is our main concern for Sunday night.

If you live in a flood-prone area, please remain weather aware on Sunday.

