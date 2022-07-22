2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
neighbors work to stop adult party
Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are shown on a call asking when they can...
Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
