Akron man indicted for selling controlled substance that killed man, sheriff says
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Derek Smoot was indicted by a federal Grand Jury after being accused of selling controlled substances to a Rootstown Township man which resulted in his death hours later.
The Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit and its federal partner, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted the joint investigation which lead to the Akron man’s indictment on June 23.
PCSO stated Smoot was charged with the following:
1. Distribution of Carfentanil with an enhanced penalty for death resulting from the use of a controlled substance
2. Distribution of Methamphetamine with an enhanced penalty for death resulting from the use of a controlled substance
3. Distribution of Methamphetamine
The indictment alleges that on or about July 8, 2017, Smoot did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of carfentanil, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and on Sept. 25, 2017, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, PCSO described.
PCSO said Smoot has a “lengthy criminal history” dating back to 2004 to the present that includes the following convictions:
- Aggravated assault
- Multiple counts of felonious assault
- Multiple counts of weapons under disability
- Assault
- Resisting arrest or failure to comply with the police order/signal
- Tampering with evidence
- Involuntary manslaughter
- Corrupting another with drugs
Smoot is currently incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a result of a Summit County investigation where he was convicted of tampering with evidence, corrupting another with drugs, and involuntary manslaughter, according to PCSO.
“Under the leadership of Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, the PCSODVCU is committed to drug and violent crime enforcement throughout Portage County in an effort to keep our citizens, businesses, and communities safe,” PCSO stated.
Report drug or violent crime activity you know or are suspicious of to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit by calling 330-296-8626 or by emailing crimetips@portageco.com.
