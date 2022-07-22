Akron man indicted for selling controlled substance that killed man, sheriff says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Derek Smoot was indicted by a federal Grand Jury after being accused of selling controlled substances to a Rootstown Township man which resulted in his death hours later.

The Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit and its federal partner, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted the joint investigation which lead to the Akron man’s indictment on June 23.

PCSO stated Smoot was charged with the following:

1. Distribution of Carfentanil with an enhanced penalty for death resulting from the use of a controlled substance

2. Distribution of Methamphetamine with an enhanced penalty for death resulting from the use of a controlled substance

3. Distribution of Methamphetamine

The indictment alleges that on or about July 8, 2017, Smoot did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of carfentanil, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and on Sept. 25, 2017, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, PCSO described.

PCSO said Smoot has a “lengthy criminal history” dating back to 2004 to the present that includes the following convictions:

Aggravated assault

Multiple counts of felonious assault

Multiple counts of weapons under disability

Assault

Resisting arrest or failure to comply with the police order/signal

Tampering with evidence

Involuntary manslaughter

Corrupting another with drugs

Smoot is currently incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a result of a Summit County investigation where he was convicted of tampering with evidence, corrupting another with drugs, and involuntary manslaughter, according to PCSO.

Derek Smoot (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

