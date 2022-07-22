Akron pizza delivery driver shot 3 months after he was robbed at gunpoint on the job

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron pizza delivery driver is recovering after he was shot while just doing his job. It’s the third time in five months that a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Akron and the second time since April for this young driver. He spoke exclusively with 19 News.

The Dominos Pizza delivery driver wanted to remain anonymous because he fears for his safety.

The most recent incident happened last Friday. When he got to 757 Grace Avenue in Akron, he quickly realized something was wrong because there was no house, just an empty lot, and right next door, an abandoned house.

“7 dudes came out from like the tree lining and a dude came out holding a shotgun and he demanded my keys, and I didn’t have them they were in my car,” the driver explained. “So, I was like, ‘I don’t got them, man, like they’re in my car. I got my money, I got my pizza, that’s it.’”

It was at that moment that the 19-year-old Dominos delivery driver feared he might not make it.

“His friend was egging him on trying to get him to like do more stuff and he eventually said blast him,” the driver recalled. “So, I chucked the pizza bag at him and dashed away down the driveway and that’s when he fired twice and hit me in the back.”

The Akron man said he was shot multiple times.

“He ended up hitting me in my right elbow which is now dealing with palsy because of it. I’m unable to move my wrist and he hit me through my side, through my left bicep, and into my left forearm there’s still a pellet lodged in there as well.”

After they shot him, the criminals took off, so they didn’t get his car. All they ended up stealing was the pizza.

“I’m worried about them wanting to find me and like figuring out where I am, try to finish me off,” he admitted.

Unfortunately, this man is no stranger to being robbed at gunpoint.

“I started in March like towards the end of the month and then in April I had gotten robbed,” he said. “Then not even like three months later I get held at gunpoint and they’re trying to take my car.”

The 19-year-old pizza delivery driver is home from the hospital after the latest attack against him, but he won’t resume delivering pizzas for the Dominos on Vernon Odom Blvd anytime soon, or ever.

“It’s been two times in under six months and I don’t like the odds of that,” the driver said. “I got lucky the first time, lucky the second time and I don’t think I’m gonna get lucky the third time. Eventually, my luck is gonna run out.”

He was robbed at gunpoint in April while making a delivery to a home on Victory Street. That time his attacker was solo. All he stole was 40 bucks and the food he ordered.

Two weeks before that an 18-year-old Marco’s Pizza driver in Akron was robbed at gunpoint a few miles away. In that case, the crooks stole his car.

“I’ve been very apprehensive of like opening my front door,” he said. “I don’t wanna take the chance.”

19 News asked the 19-year-old if he thought the crimes could be connected.

“Maybe I don’t know this guy kind of seemed like he was at least 20 something,” the driver recalled. “The kids the second time had to be 16 to 18 anywhere around there. It almost felt like an initiation because it was only one guy that had a gun and the rest of them were just watching him.”

Akron police say there is nothing to indicate these three crimes are connected but they are still investigating. No arrests have been made in any of these cases.

19 News spoke with the owner of the Dominos franchise where that man worked. He said he’s working with Crimestoppers to offer a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on these criminals. He told 19 News they are taking this very seriously and he wants his employees to know he supports them. 19 News reached out to Domino’s corporate to ask them what steps they’re taking to better protect their drivers and prevent crimes like this, but so far, we haven’t heard back.

If you have information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.