2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

City of Lakewood launching neighborhood paramedic program

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a feeling any adult including Miss Ameeya can’t shake.

Wondering, what if something were to happen to an elderly parent, like a fall, and they needed EMTs right away.

That is why the city of Lakewood is launching a neighborhood paramedic program.

Paramedic Mike Sanders told 19 News how this will work.

“We’ll be going into their homes to do in-home assessments to identify the preventable causes,” he said.

In 2021 alone, Lakewood EMS responded to more than 650 calls for senior citizens experiencing an injury from a fall, with more than half of those being serious enough to require going to a hospital or emergency room.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director for the Healthy Lakewood Foundation. The group provided $70,000 to help with the startup costs.

An important program that is potentially life-saving.

Looking to take advantage?

All you have to do is reach out to Lakewood Mayor Megan George’s office.

“A paramedic will fill a serious gap in our wellness resident delivery to our residents in Lakewood,” George said.

Coming back to Miss Ameeya, she says this is a step in the right direction.

“Make sure that they can get to someone just in case they do have a need like a fall or shortness of breath,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
New Cleveland Police chief hopes small changes like allowing beards will improve officer morale
New Cleveland Police chief hopes small changes like allowing beards will improve officer morale
Arrest made in hit and run crash that killed 3-year-old, injured 2 others (photos)
Arrest made in hit and run crash that killed 3-year-old, injured 2 others (photos)
City of Lakewood launching neighborhood paramedic program
City of Lakewood launching neighborhood paramedic program
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fired after confessing to theft from dead person’s home
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fired after confessing to theft from dead person’s home