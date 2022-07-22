City of Lakewood launching neighborhood paramedic program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a feeling any adult including Miss Ameeya can’t shake.

Wondering, what if something were to happen to an elderly parent, like a fall, and they needed EMTs right away.

That is why the city of Lakewood is launching a neighborhood paramedic program.

Paramedic Mike Sanders told 19 News how this will work.

“We’ll be going into their homes to do in-home assessments to identify the preventable causes,” he said.

In 2021 alone, Lakewood EMS responded to more than 650 calls for senior citizens experiencing an injury from a fall, with more than half of those being serious enough to require going to a hospital or emergency room.

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director for the Healthy Lakewood Foundation. The group provided $70,000 to help with the startup costs.

An important program that is potentially life-saving.

Looking to take advantage?

All you have to do is reach out to Lakewood Mayor Megan George’s office.

“A paramedic will fill a serious gap in our wellness resident delivery to our residents in Lakewood,” George said.

Coming back to Miss Ameeya, she says this is a step in the right direction.

“Make sure that they can get to someone just in case they do have a need like a fall or shortness of breath,” she said.

