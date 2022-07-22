Cleveland FBI looks for man suspected in string of bank robberies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a string of bank robberies.

The suspect was caught on camera during all three robbery incidents, according to photos released by the FBI.

Cleveland FBI looks for man suspected in string of bank robberies (Source: Cleveland FBI)

First robbery occurred at 9:55 a.m. on June 25 at the Chase Bank at 1615 S. Arlington St. in Akron

Second robbery happened at 4:27 p.m. on July 19 at the Chase Bank at 1401 30th Street NW in Canton

Most recent robbery took place at 3:32 p.m. on July 21 at the Chase Bank at 4600 Dressler Road NW in Canton

The FBI will continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at (330) 489-3144.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

