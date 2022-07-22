Cleveland FBI looks for man suspected in string of bank robberies (photos)
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a string of bank robberies.
The suspect was caught on camera during all three robbery incidents, according to photos released by the FBI.
- First robbery occurred at 9:55 a.m. on June 25 at the Chase Bank at 1615 S. Arlington St. in Akron
- Second robbery happened at 4:27 p.m. on July 19 at the Chase Bank at 1401 30th Street NW in Canton
- Most recent robbery took place at 3:32 p.m. on July 21 at the Chase Bank at 4600 Dressler Road NW in Canton
The FBI will continue investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at (330) 489-3144.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.
