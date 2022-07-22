2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Cleveland Fire: camera catches suspects detonate explosive on front steps of home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The aggravated arson suspects caught on camera detonating an explosive device on the front steps of a home are on the loose, Cleveland Fire confirmed, and investigators need help identifying them.

Cleveland Fire said Cleveland Police officers were sent to the home in the 16500 block of West Park Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 9 for a property crime.

Authorities on scene learned that an explosive device had been intentionally detonated on the front steps of the home and caused damage, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire shared the video of the incident they obtained from the home’s Nest security camera.

Arson investigators went to the scene to handle the investigation, Cleveland Fire said.

Call Arson Investigators at 216-664-6380 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Cleveland Police: camera catches suspects detonate explosive on front steps of home
Cleveland Police: camera catches suspects detonate explosive on front steps of home
19 First Alert Meteorologist explains mammatus clouds seen in Northeast Ohio
19 First Alert Meteorologist explains mammatus clouds seen in Northeast Ohio
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Ohio attorney general urges school resource officers to train for school shootings
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia...
Family asks Cleveland for $20 million for 2019 police chase that killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman