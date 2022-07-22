Cleveland Fire: camera catches suspects detonate explosive on front steps of home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The aggravated arson suspects caught on camera detonating an explosive device on the front steps of a home are on the loose, Cleveland Fire confirmed, and investigators need help identifying them.

Cleveland Fire said Cleveland Police officers were sent to the home in the 16500 block of West Park Road at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 9 for a property crime.

Authorities on scene learned that an explosive device had been intentionally detonated on the front steps of the home and caused damage, according to Cleveland Fire.

Cleveland Fire shared the video of the incident they obtained from the home’s Nest security camera.

Arson investigators went to the scene to handle the investigation, Cleveland Fire said.

Call Arson Investigators at 216-664-6380 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

