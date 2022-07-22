Cleveland woman missing from assisted living facility, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 59-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.

Cleveland police say Gayle Griffin, of Cleveland, was last seen Wednesday leaving an assisted living facility at 7821 Lake Ave.

An employee reported that Griffin has mental illness and is known to use drugs.

The staffer told police she does not know if Griffin, who uses a walker for mobility, took her daily medication when she left the facility.

She is described in the missing person report as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds; her hair is brown and eyes hazel.

