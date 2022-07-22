2 Strong 4 Bullies
EF-1 tornado tears through 2 miles of Wayne and Holmes counties

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVE, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland completed their survey and found damage with confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through Shreve on July 20.

The tornado started in south central Wayne County at 8:55 p.m. and ended four minutes later in north cenral Holmes County, according to NWS.

NWS said it reached maximum wind speeds of 105 MPH during its 2.24-mile stretch with a width of 100 yards.

There were no fatalities or injuries caused by the tornado, NWS confirmed.

It touched down south-southwest of Shreve about 400 feet north of Centerville Road, said NWS.

The tornado destroyed a barn by Centerville Road before ruining another barn and damaging the roofs of two more barns and a storage shelter when it continued east-southeast, according to NWS.

One of those barns was built nearly 150 years ago.

Barn damaged in Shreve
Barn damaged in Shreve(Source: WOIO)

NWS said several trees were snapped and uprooted just northeast of Centerville Road and Schaaf Road.

Barn damaged in Shreve
Barn damaged in Shreve(Source: WOIO)

