EF-1 tornado tears through 2 miles of Wayne and Holmes counties
SHREVE, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland completed their survey and found damage with confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through Shreve on July 20.
The tornado started in south central Wayne County at 8:55 p.m. and ended four minutes later in north cenral Holmes County, according to NWS.
NWS said it reached maximum wind speeds of 105 MPH during its 2.24-mile stretch with a width of 100 yards.
There were no fatalities or injuries caused by the tornado, NWS confirmed.
It touched down south-southwest of Shreve about 400 feet north of Centerville Road, said NWS.
The tornado destroyed a barn by Centerville Road before ruining another barn and damaging the roofs of two more barns and a storage shelter when it continued east-southeast, according to NWS.
One of those barns was built nearly 150 years ago.
NWS said several trees were snapped and uprooted just northeast of Centerville Road and Schaaf Road.
