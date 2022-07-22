2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fired after confessing to theft from dead person’s home

Dylan Hazzard
Dylan Hazzard(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from the home of a dead person.

According a news release, Dylan Hazzard was fired by the sheriff’s office on July 20 and indicted on charges of theft and theft in office the same day.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation began on July 15 when a family member of the deceased reported money was missing from their home.

Soon after, a sergeant determined that Hazzard was the only deputy to be alone in the room where the money was located, according to the release.

Hazzard confessed during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said, and surrendered “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office hired Hazzard back in Aug. of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton
Anastasia Hamilton
Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
Vandals target Eastlake park
Eastlake Police: bathroom bandits who vandalized restrooms at Miracle Park wanted
Barn damaged in Shreve
EF-1 tornado tears through 2 miles of Wayne and Holmes counties