Lorain County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy fired after confessing to theft from dead person’s home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from the home of a dead person.

According a news release, Dylan Hazzard was fired by the sheriff’s office on July 20 and indicted on charges of theft and theft in office the same day.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation began on July 15 when a family member of the deceased reported money was missing from their home.

Soon after, a sergeant determined that Hazzard was the only deputy to be alone in the room where the money was located, according to the release.

Hazzard confessed during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said, and surrendered “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office hired Hazzard back in Aug. of 2021.

