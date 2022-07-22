2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain police search for missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic, without medication

Austin Arthur Lauer
Austin Arthur Lauer(Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing several days ago.

Lorain police said Austin Arthur Lauer was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, he may have entered a car in the area of West 17th Street and Washington Avenue.

Lauer is autistic and does not have his medication, Lorain police said.

A department Facebook post said it is possible Lauer is in the Sandusky area.

Contact Lorain police at (440) 204-2100 or (440)204-2105 if you see Austin Lauer or know his location.

