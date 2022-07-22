2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in custody after deadly shooting outside Warrensville Heights business

Person of interest in Warrensville Heights murder
Person of interest in Warrensville Heights murder(Source: Warrensville Heights Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police took a man into custody Friday morning in connection to a deadly shooting on July 2.

According to police, 22-year-old Marcelous Tell was shot dead while standing outside Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road.

Warrensville Heights police said Carlton Heard is now in custody after being caught by officers and U.S. Marshals on Cleveland’s West Side.

Warrensville Heights police had previously identified Heard as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrensville Heights police at 216-587-3530.

