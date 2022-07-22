Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton.

The Medina woman was missing from May 21 to May 25, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home.

According to the medical examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

Authorities said the 25-year-old was last seen “under suspicious circumstances” in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

Surveillance camera footage captured Hamilton walking with an unknown man, according to photos released by CrimeStoppers.

She was found deceased four days later at an abandoned home in the 3660 block of East 54th Street, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

