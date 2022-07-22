2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner releases cause of death for 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

Anastasia Hamilton
Anastasia Hamilton(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc.)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton.

The Medina woman was missing from May 21 to May 25, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home.

RELATED: Anastasia Hamilton's mother recounts what happened in hours after daughter’s disappearance

According to the medical examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

Authorities said the 25-year-old was last seen “under suspicious circumstances” in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

RELATED: Reward offered for woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage ‘under suspicious circumstances’

Surveillance camera footage captured Hamilton walking with an unknown man, according to photos released by CrimeStoppers.

She was found deceased four days later at an abandoned home in the 3660 block of East 54th Street, according to investigators.

RELATED: Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

