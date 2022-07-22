Northeast Ohio Weather: Next best risk of storms Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance is rolling through the area this morning. A stray shower or storm with it, otherwise we are going with a partly cloudy sky today. The warm and humid pattern continues. High temperatures today in the 80s to around 90 degrees. A dissipating rain and storm complex will be in the area tomorrow morning. We are including a small risk of a shower or storm at this time. More sun during the afternoon. High temperatures for your Saturday in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend. Windy and humid. South to southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Temperatures surging above 90 degrees in many spots. Our current thinking is that we stay dry during the day with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front approaches Sunday evening. A much higher risk of storms at this time. Heavy rain potential with some of these storms.

