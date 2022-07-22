Northeast Ohio weather: High heat and humidity through the weekend; storms return late Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a little early-morning rain for some, it turned out to be a beautiful, albeit hot and humid, day.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s through the afternoon.

High levels of humidity will add a few degrees onto the “feels-like” temperature outside.

We won’t get much of a break in the heat tonight, and we certainly won’t get a respite from the humidity; temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the evening.

Regarding the weekend, a complex of showers and storms will move into our area early tomorrow morning.

The peak timing for storms will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The storms will gradually weaken as they move east across our area; many areas east of I-77 will end up with very little rain.

Skies will clear over the course of the day, and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the second half of the day.

Our next opportunity for showers and storms will be on Sunday.

While the first half of the day will be mainly dry, a few hit or miss showers and storms will begin to develop in the afternoon.

Storms will gradually become more numerous through the evening, and some of the storms may be strong.

The main threats with Sunday’s storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which may lead to some localized flooding.

Stay weather aware on Sunday.

