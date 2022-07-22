Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating OVI checkpoints Friday night in Stark County.
According to a news release, the OVI checkpoints will occur from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 1701 Mahoning Road in Canton.
The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal to decrease alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
