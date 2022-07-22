2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton

(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating OVI checkpoints Friday night in Stark County.

According to a news release, the OVI checkpoints will occur from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 1701 Mahoning Road in Canton.

The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal to decrease alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Portage County man dies in single-car crash
Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly wrong-way crash in Stark County, highway patrol says
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision in Ashtabula County
23-year-old man dies in single-car crash in Ashland County