Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating OVI checkpoints Friday night in Stark County.

According to a news release, the OVI checkpoints will occur from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 1701 Mahoning Road in Canton.

The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal to decrease alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

