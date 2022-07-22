2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial date set for 6 charged in torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Cleveland Division of the FBI)
By Avery Williams and Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date was set Friday for the six suspects charged in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.

The defendants are Anthony Bryant, 19; Hakeem Ali Shomo, 31; Nathaniel Poke Jr., 23; Destiny Henderson, 18; Portria Williams, 31; and Brittany Smith, 33.

Court records show their trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In late May, all six were indicted on additional charges by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found on Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out abandoned home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Williams, Poke, Bryant, Shomo and Smith are all being held on a $2 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Henderson is being held without bond at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.
Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to court documents, on Nov. 4, 2021, Williams, Henderson, Poke and Shomo drove to a home near Glenmont and Superior Roads in East Cleveland and forced two women to get into their car at gunpoint.

Portria Williams
Portria Williams((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The four suspects then allegedly had the female victims take them to Pointer’s location.

Once at Pointer’s location, the suspects lured her into their vehicle.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor said after releasing their first two kidnapping victims, the suspects drove Pointer to Williams’ home and held her into the next day.

While there, Smith and Bryant arrived and Poke left, according to documents.

Shomo, Smith and Bryant then allegedly physically assaulted Pointer in order to gain information related to their friend’s death.

Shomo then allegedly left the home and Henderson, Smith, Williams and Bryant forced Pointer into their vehicle and drove her to an abandoned home on Savannah Avenue.

After forcing her inside the house, Williams and Bryant fired several shots at Pointer, according to court documents.

Anthony Bryant
Anthony Bryant((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Henderson, Williams, Bryant and Smith then allegedly left the scene and went to Shomo’s home.

Williams and Shomo were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

*One count of having weapons while under disability

Henderson, Poke, Bryant and Smith were indicted on the following charges:

*Two counts of aggravated murder

*Three counts of murder

*Two counts of felonious assault

*Five counts of kidnapping

*One count of conspiracy

